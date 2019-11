KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — FDNY units fought a 1-alarm fire in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Thursday night, fire officials said.

The blaze was on the second and third floors of a five story dwelling. FDNY officials received word of the blaze at 8:54 p.m.

There were at least a dozen units fighting the fire. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.