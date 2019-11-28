Facebook and Instagram down for thousands globally

NEW YORK — Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the worldThursday morning, right in time for Thanksgiving.

According to the website Downdetector, reports of Facebook being down shot up from about 130 just before 9 a.m., to over 3,000 reports by 9:15 a.m.

As of about 9:45 a.m. there were over 7,200 reports of Facebook and related sites and apps being down.

Meanwhile, reports of Instagram being down shot up from just 17 before 9 a.m. to over 5,500 by 9:05 a.m. Thursday. Just before 10 a.m. the Instagram outage reports peaked at 19,000.

According to Downdetector’s outage map, most of the reports of Facebook being down were in the Northeast United States, as well as along the West Coast in California. There were some outages reported in Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil as well.

The heaviest Instagram outage reports came out of the Northeast United States, London and Brazil.

When some users try to log into Facebook, there is an error message that reads: “Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes.”

As the popular social media networks experienced the issues, many took to Twitter, which is still up and running.

#InstagramDown was trending nationally before 10 a.m. Thursday, with some hilarious tweets about the outages.

Instagram rlly forcing us to socialize with family members.. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/hHtxGpQNky — Alex (@Alex46407117) November 28, 2019