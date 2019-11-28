Erratic driver gets out of vehicle, stabs a man in Suffolk County road rage incident: police

MANORVILLE, NY — An erratic driver swerved around cars on the road in Manorville, then stopped and stabbed a man in the stomach on Thanksgiving, police said.

The victim pulled into a parking lot on the corner of South Street and Wading River Road around 2:30 p.m. because he thought his vehicle had been hit by the erratic driver, officials said. His vehicle had not been hit.

The erratic driver also stopped in the parking lot and attacked the victim before driving off. He has not yet been located.

Call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.