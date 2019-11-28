Checking out the hottest toys this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Wondering what to get the children in your life for the holidays this year? Look no further.

Laurie Schacht of The Toy Insider stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to have Dan and Betty try out some of this year's hottest toys.

More info on the toys shown below:

Mix & Match-A-Saurus (VTech)

Mix & Match-a-saurus is a silly and sweet friend who also pretends to be a robot and a monster. Mix & Match-a-saurus shares his happy, sleepy and angry feelings while singing and dancing to ballet, hip-hop and marching band music. Insert the colorful tiles on Mix & Match-a-saurus’s back to customize how you want to play with him! Mix & Match-a-saurus always encourages children to follow along. Mix and match the nine tiles to create 27 different responses. A dinosaur egg is included to store all the tiles.

Age: 2 - 5

MSRP: $34.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

Gumball Machine Maker (Thames & Kosmos)

Super sweet stunts! Build your own gumball machines and learn physics lessons in the process. A turn of a handle dispenses one gumball at a time out of the clear storage globe and down the track. The gumballs land in a collection cup and can easily and sanitarily be returned to the globe for another run. The track segments can be moved around on the base to create an almost limitless number of different gumball machines.

Age: 6+

MSRP: $39.95

Available: Amazon, thamesandkosmos.com

Mix & Mash Yobucket 3D Goosh (WeCool Toys)

The new 3D Goosh by Compound Kings will bring your slime to dimensions like never before! The three-pound bucket of slime will pop and burst right before your eyes, and even comes with a pair of real 3D glasses and fun pom poms to mix in.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $14.99

Available: Target, Walmart, Meijer

Hank's Twisted Challenge (Wicked Cool Toys)

In Hanks's Twisted Challenge, players must move a ball from a mouthpiece to the end of a wacky, twisted wire in the fastest time possible. Players can bend the wire in endless ways and shapes to make the challenge more difficult or less complex, depending on the player's level of competition and flexibility.

Age: 6+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon

Treasure X Treasure Tomb (Moose Toys)

Treasure X Treasure Tomb playset is the ultimate Treasure X experience that includes 30 levels of reveal and the chance to play and battle with your collected Treasure X figurines. The playset includes 3 dig-to-discover vessels, reusable blue sticky sand, 3 figurines, treasure and workin trap features.

Age: 5+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: All major retailers

Juno My Baby Elephant (Spin Master)

This animated baby elephant is super cute with an animated trunk that allows Juno to kiss, pick things up, make adorable trumpet sounds and even perform special trunk tricks like helicopter. With intuitive learning capabilities, Juno will grow from shy to silly through touch and play.

Age: 5+

MSRP: $99.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe (Just Play)

Crack open the fun with the Ryan's World Super Surprise Safes. Each pack includes 5 surprise-filled safes and a sledgehammer. Kids can use the sledgehammer to smash each safe and reveal cool Ryan's World inspires surprises, such as a Ryan figure, tattoo stickers, Red Titan light-up ring, slime and more! There are over 30 surprises to collect!

Age: 3+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: Walmart