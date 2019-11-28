TV chef Sandra Lee and CityMeals on Wheels bring Thanksgiving feasts to New Yorkers in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — This Thanksgiving, Citymeals on Wheels is preparing 22,000 festive holiday meals for frail and aged New Yorkers across the five boroughs.

They are joined by Emmy Award-winning TV chef and best-selling cookbook author Sandra Lee and over 450 volunteers to hand-deliver more than 19,000 of these meals to remind their homebound elderly neighbors they are not forgotten on this important day.

An additional 3,000 holiday meals will be served to older New Yorkers at senior centers throughout the city.