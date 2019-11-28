Brooklyn pastor who can walk for the first time in years overcomes illness, inspires others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Five years ago, doctors didn't think a Brooklyn pastor would make it; now she's walking on her own again and using her experience to inspire others.

It started with some numbing in the toes and fingers for Pastor Asia Whitehead. Then she ended up in the emergency room.

"I had lost all my feeling from the waist down," she said.

The mom was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare illness that attacks the body's nervous system.

“I was extremely terrified," she said. "I didn’t know what to do.”

The paralyzation progressed and Whitehead couldn't even blink her eyes, she said. Doctors told her family she wouldn't make it.

She decided to pray. Whitehead said it was the only thing she had left.

With months of hard work, Whitehead was able to breathe, talk and walk again. She held on to her faith and used it to find her inner strength.

Whitehead shares her story with her congregation. She also founded the You are a Champion Empowerment Network to help other women.