Seton Hall beats Southern Miss 81-56 in Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Myles Powell scored 18 points to help No. 13 Seton Hall beat Southern Miss 81-56 Thursday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 14 points for the Pirates, who were playing in the losers’ bracket after blowing a 19-point, second-half lead against No. 11 Oregon on Wednesday. Seton Hall (5-2) shot 51% and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (2-5), who kept hanging around and trailed by a bucket in the final 3 minutes before halftime. Seton Hall stretched its lead to 40-31 at the break, then pushed it to 60-44 on a three-point play by Myles Cale with 9:49 left.

Seton Hall lost starting point guard Quincy McKnight to cramping in his right leg with 12:51 left. The senior jumped to attempt a pass deflection and fell over in pain without making contact with any other player.

McKnight was carried to the bench before making his way back to the locker-room area. He did not return to the bench.