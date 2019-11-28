10 people shot in the Bronx within eight hours: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — A man and woman shot in the Bronx overnight bring the total number of people shot in the borough to 10 within eight hours, according to officials.

Police said the man and woman, both in their 20s, were shot just before 1 a.m. while sitting in a car near the intersection of Ericson Place and Edwards Avenue in the Pelham Bay area.

Authorities told PIX11 News the man was grazed in head, while the woman was shot in the shoulder.

The alleged gunman fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

The pair drove themselves to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

This shooting came hours after three men were shot in the Longwood section of the Bronx late Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, five people were wounded, including a 10-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, when gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. in the Melrose section of the borough.

