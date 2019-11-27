Toys ‘R’ Us is back: Iconic toy store reopens its first store at Garden State Plaza

PARAMUS, N.J. — At Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, the store manager, her husband and their 10-year-old son cut the ribbon on the first Toys “R” Us store to open in the U.S. since the storied toy retailer filed for bankruptcy.

“To see my son be apart of that, took all my might to hold in my tears,” said Melissa Godesky.

The grand opening of this Toys “R” Us store and those to follow will introduce shoppers to a reimagined toy store. The space is a fraction of the size at approximately 5,900-square-feet. Compare that to the old Toys “R” Us big box stores, which typically spanned about 30,000-square-feet.

The feel of the store is also different, with a focus on experiential shopping rather than aisles and aisles of stacked toys.

“We’ve got a new vision,” said Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids, owners of the Toys “R” Us Brand. “The feedback is unbelievable.”

The grand reopening comes just in time for Black Friday.

It was two years ago that Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy and closed all locations, seemingly for good, crushing the hearts of Toys “R” Us kids everywhere.

“I’m just shocked because when it first closed, I felt so sad,” said 13-year-old Ryan Arce.

Toys “R” Us website is also back. They’ve partnered with Target, so buyers will be automatically be re-directed to Target.com at check out.

Another Toys “R” Us store is set to open in Houston next Saturday, and eight more are scheduled to launch in the new year.