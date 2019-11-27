The science of slime takes center stage in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slime has taken over social media by storm over the last few years.

Now, the gooey sensation takes center stage at a pop shop here in New York City.

Karen Robinovitz is the co-founder of the Sloomoo Institute in Soho.

After going through a personal loss, Robinovitz found herself in a dark place. But, that all changed after her friend’s 10-year-old daughter, Mattie, reintroduced her to a favorite childhood hobby.

Their slime encounter led to creating a sensory slime or should I say “Sloomoo” heaven made to release your inner child. The pop up shop is not just an art installation, it’s a stem program too. There’s an EEG magine that uses electrodes to reveal who’s more relaxed.

Once you’ve had your brain on slime, you can test your skills.

You can roll it, stretch it, walk on it, make your own, and then create an ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) video. While you’re at it, get slimed!

So let your imagination flow, find that inner peace. But, don’t wait too long. You have until April to experience the fun at the Sloomoo Institute.

A portion of all tickets are donated to three mental health charities – NAMI, Sad Girls Club, and Love is Louder.