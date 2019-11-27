SUV with child inside stolen in the Bronx; NYPD found vehicle after it got stuck in traffic

THE BRONX— An SUV with a child and his 81-year-old grandmother inside was stolen in the Bronx on Wednesday, an NYPD spokesman said.

Officers found the SUV, with the victims still inside, after the vehicle got stuck in traffic on the Cross Bronx Expressway, officials said.

Police located the Toyota Rav 4 after they pinged the victim’s cell phone.

The theft started after a 49-year-old mom exited the car in the Bronx, leaving her 11-year-old son and the boy’s grandmother inside, police said.

The 32-year-old thief is in police custody, officials said. Additional identifying information has not yet been released.

Police have not yet charged the man who took the SUV.