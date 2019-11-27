Rapper’s delight: Lil Dee makes a name for himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Coney Island is known for its iconic amusement park, and now there’s something else putting the Brooklyn landmark in the spotlight.

A young teenager with an old soul, he’s taking a page out of the history books of hip hop.

Lil’ Dee is following the footsteps of rap royalty.

The 15-year-old rapper currently holds the record for being the youngest performer to ever take the stage at the iconic Lyricist Lounge.

The young emcee credits being diagnosed with ADHD for his creativity and his success.

To listen to his music, click here.