Officials seize thousands of fake IDs headed for New York

NEW YORK — Thousands of fake driver’s licenses headed for New York were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers in Louisville, officials said.

The shipments came from China, officials said. One was headed for a convicted child rapist who allegedly “entices minors with alcohol and counterfeit IDs before engaging in illicit activity.”

In total, there were 2,909 counterfeit driver’s licenses and 3,123 blank card stocks to make counterfeit driver’s licenses.

“Some of the major concerns as it relates to fraudulent identity documents is identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking, and these documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize scrutiny from travel screening measures,” Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn said.