NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill shares final thoughts before leaving department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill's last day on the job after several years heading up the police department is coming up.

He starts work next month as the new senior vice president and global head of physical security for credit card giant Visa Inc. O`Neill, 61, has been with the police department for 36 years. He was named commissioner in September 2016 and has called it "the best job in the world."

O'Neill sat down with PIX11's Nicole Johnson to share some final thoughts about the job.

He handled a Chelsea bombing during his first week as commissioner.

"It knocked me off balance a little bit," he said.

O'Neill has been a big supporter of community policing during his time leading the NYPD.

"I think that's the thing that I'm most proud of: keeping the community safe and how we did it," he said.

O'Neill said the thing he'll miss most is the people.