No credible threat after NJ schools temporarily locked down: officials

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — No credible threat was found after two New Jersey schools were temporarily locked down, officials said Wednesday morning.

Montclair High School and the nearby Renaissance Middle School were put in a shelter in place after there were reports that a student allegedly had a weapon in their possession, principal of the Montclair Board of Education Anthony Grosso said in an email to parents.

The high school went into a lockdown and was released into a shelter in place, Grosso added.

Parent Andrew Garda told PIX11 his child is a student at Montclair High School, and he received the emails from the both the high school and the public school system regarding the “lockdown situation.”

The student was identified and later apprehended with their belongings. Police found that the student did not have a weapon in their possession.

Authorities are on scene and determined that there was no credible threat, police told school officials.

The incident is under investigation.