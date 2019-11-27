Man caught with loaded gun at NY airport — the second time in 3 weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man was taken into custody after he was caught with a loaded gun for the second time in three weeks, authorities said.

The Florida man was at Syracuse Hancock International Airport Wednesday morning when officers with the Transportation Security Administration spotted a .32 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets in his carry-on bag, officials said.

TSA agents said the same man was caught with a loaded gun at a checkpoint at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport on Nov. 6.

The TSA officer who spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine contacted Syracuse police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man before arresting him, authorities said.

He faces weapons charges.

During both incidents, the man claimed he did not know he had his loaded gun with him.