Keeping the peace during arguments over politics at Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and spend time with our loved ones.

As Americans prepare to welcome family and friends to the Thanksgiving table, some are also trying to keep the feast conflict free!

"No matter how much time has gone by when we come back together as family, all of the earlier dysfunction, the sibling rivalry, the uncle who drinks a little too much, the aunt who talks a little too much, all of those dynamics from the past, start all over again," said clinical psychologist, Dr. Jeff Gardere.

Dr. Gardere says when families reunite, old resentments are triggered. Additionally, with the impeachment proceedings and democratic presidential candidates dominating the news, it seems impossible to avoid politics this year.

"As a social scientist, I have to tell you this is an unprecedented time," said Dr. Gardere. "We are a divided nation, families have been divided by the politics, so it's going to be very difficult to avoid talking about politics."

Dr. Gardere offers some advice.

"The best thing they can do is to take it head on but to set rules for the road," said Gardere. "For example, listen to another person's viewpoint, try not to impose your views but to come to a consensus and to agree to disagree, it's best that we take it head on and have rules on how to be civil when it comes to talking about politics."

Also important, stay sober when it comes to talking about emotional subjects and remember to be thankful and have gratitude - which is what the holiday is about.

"It's really important that when it comes to serving alcohol, that we make sure we eat first and not let the alcohol do the talking," said Dr. Gardere.