Jewish teens attacked while walking on Brooklyn street: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A group of people are accused of attacking two Jewish teens as they walked along a Brooklyn street earlier this month.

On Nov. 11, police said a group of five people approached a 14-year-old boy at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue and smacked him in the head, knocking his yarmulke off the top of his head.

The group then approached a 15-year-old boy and removed the fedora off his head before throwing it onto the ground, according to police.

Both teens were dressed in traditional Jewish garment, cops said.

No injuries were reported and no statements were made.

The incident is being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force.

