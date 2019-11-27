First week of freedom: What does a man do after his murder conviction is overturned?

Last week Eliseo DeLeon walked out of court in Brooklyn with a smile and in celebration.

He waited 25 years for the moment.

In 1996, DeLeon was sent to prison for 2nd degree murder, last week a Brooklyn judge overturned the conviction.

A week after his release, DeLeon sat down with PIX11 News.

"My greatest desire is to give back to the family that held me down,” he said.

DeLeon played an active role in his case, hand-writing the legal motion that led to his release from prison.

“I wound up working in the law library for 10 years," he said about his time in prison.

In prison law libraries, DeLeon said he connected with other men fighting their cases after involvement from a now-disgraced detective Louis Scarcella.

While DeLeon’s conviction has been tossed out, his legal team is still pushing for a full exoneration.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez told PIX11 News, “we’re taking a look at whether or not the appropriate thing to do is to appeal the case, retry the case.”

