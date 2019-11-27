Find Black Friday deals without the crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're coming up on Black Friday, the most hyped shopping day of the year.

But why do people still line up at stores for hours Thanksgiving night? Nowadays, it may just be for the thrill of the chase. That's because you can get almost all Black Friday deals without the crowds.

As more and more shoppers realize that, they have opted to stay home on Black Friday and doing their holiday shopping on different days, or online.

For instance, you like Kohl's for their clothing and small appliances, but the last thing you want to do Thanksgiving night is stand in a line in the parking lot, waiting for the doors to open, or deal with crowds once you're inside.

The good news is you don't have to do that anymore. Shopping blogger Megan Fenno says most stores now start their online deals the night before Thanksgiving.

"J.C. Penney has online only deals effective Wednesday evening, through Black Friday, and a lot of stores like Macy's have online only deals," she said.

So why go out Thanksgiving night? Electronics.

Dealnews.com says physical stores will still have the lowest TV prices, such as 65-inch sets below $350.

Walmart is featuring a 50-inch Roku Smart TV for just $148 in stores on Thanksgiving night. You will not find that deal online.

Shopping Thursday night can also get you a $200 bonus gift cards on iPhone 11's at several stores, including Target and Walmart.

You will also find Xbox Ones and Sony PS4's as low as $179, though some of those deals will be offered online.

Deal News says you will find lower prices on Cyber Monday on toys, clothing, and beauty products. But don't look for stores to advertise Cyber Monday before Black Friday — that would hurt Friday sales.

Fenno's final online shopping tip: Download a price alert helper like Honey or CamelCamelCamel.

"Honey is a site you can download an extension onto your computer, and whenever you are checking out, it can tell you if there are coupon codes available specific to what you are purchasing."

That way you can do your Black Friday shopping on your living room couch, and you don't waste your money.

Scripps Media consumer reporter John Matarese contributed to this report.