EMT who suffered stroke on the job released from hospital in ‘miracle’ recovery

NEW YORK — Liam Glinane is out of the hospital and it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone!” the FDNY EMT told a crowd of supporters outside Mount Sinai Hospital Wednesday. “I’ll tell ya, you couldn’t write this story any better!”

For more than a month, Glinane called the Manhattan hospital home. He was transported there on October 17 after he suffered a stroke while behind the wheel of his ambulance, causing him to veer off the BQE in Woodside.

In a bizarre coincidence, another EMT Lieutenant Raymond Wang, who was responding to that crash, suffered a medical emergency himself — an aneurysm that also sent him to the hospital. Both men were united Wednesday, now sharing a unique bond of survival.

“You’re looking at two of the luckiest New Yorkers in the city right now!” Glinane said. His doctors agree.

“Essentially he presented us with paralysis of the left side of his body, inability to speak properly and poor awareness of where he was in space,” Glinane’s doctor, Reade De Leacy explained.

But in a matter of weeks, Glinane was able to turn it around following treatment at Mount Sinai’s stroke center where doctors successfully removed a clot from a blocked artery in his brain.

“If anybody ever says a bad comment about the New York City hospitals I will challenge those people till the end,” Glinane proclaimed. “These people are 100 percent on top of their game!”

The 28-year veteran with the FDNY says he’s close to feeling normal again. Despite the long road of rehab ahead of him - Glinane says he has every intention of getting back to work.

“Hopefully I still have a job. I’m sure I do.”

But right now the only thing on his mind is Thanksgiving dinner.

“The food is a little different where I’m going compared to what I’ve been eating here.”