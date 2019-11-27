5 hurt in Queens apartment fire: FDNY

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Five people were injured when a fire broke out at a Queens apartment building Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to Onderdonk Avenue and Pauline Leblond Way around 9:45 p.m. about the blaze on the second floor of a three-story apartment.

Video from Citizen App shows heavy FDNY presence at the Queens intersection.

Five people were hurt due to the blaze, fire officials said, but only one was hospitalized.

The fire was deemed under control by 10:30 p.m., fire officials said.