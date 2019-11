MELROSE, the Bronx — Five people have been shot, ranging in ages from 10 to 36 years old, at 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Three of the victims were male.

The condition of the victims is unknown, authorities said. The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.