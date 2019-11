LONGWOOD, the Bronx — At least two people are hospitalized after being shot in the Longwood section of the Bronx Wednesday night.

The shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victims have been transported to Lincoln Hospital. No word on their condition.

It’s the second shooting in the Bronx on Wednesday. Five people were injured in the Melrose section of the borough earlier Wednesday.

Police say one suspect is in custody.