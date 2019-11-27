2 firefighters injured battling Brooklyn blaze: FDNY

Posted 7:18 AM, November 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:21AM, November 27, 2019

Two firefighters were injured when a fire broke out at a Brooklyn restaurant Nov. 27, 2019 (Citizen)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Two firefighters were injured while working to put out a fire in a Brooklyn restaurant and apartment building early Wednesday, fire officials said.

Authorities were called to the blaze at a three-story building on Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

The fire started in a restaurant on the first floor of the building, which has apartments on the upper floors, according to fire officials.

Video from Citizen App shows heavy emergency responder presence with smoke coming from the upper floors of the building.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for their injuries, one minor. Both are expected to make a full recovery, FDNY officials said.

