Westchester County man accused of sexually abusing child at local restaurant pleads guilty

OSSINING, N.Y. — A Westchester County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child just as pretrial hearings were underway in county court Thursday, officials announced Tuesday.

Segundo Nicolas Sanchez Gillen was arrested by Village of Ossining Police on April 24, accused of sexually abusing a child at a village restaurant in February. The child was under the age of 11, according to the Westchester County District Attorney.

Sanchez Gillen pleaded guilty to first degree sexual abuse, a class D violent felony.

His sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 2020.