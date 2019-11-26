Westchester County man accused of sexually abusing child at local restaurant pleads guilty

Posted 12:28 PM, November 26, 2019, by

OSSINING, N.Y. — A Westchester County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child just as pretrial hearings were underway in county court Thursday, officials announced Tuesday.

Segundo Nicolas Sanchez Gillen was arrested by Village of Ossining Police on April 24, accused of sexually abusing a child at a village restaurant in February.

Segundo Nicolas Sanchez Gillen was arrested by Village of Ossining Police on April 24, accused of sexually abusing a child at a village restaurant in February. The child was under the age of 11, according to the Westchester County District Attorney.

Sanchez Gillen pleaded guilty to first degree sexual abuse, a class D violent felony.

His sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 2020.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.