Video: Port Authority police arrest father, son accused of drag racing through the Lincoln Tunnel

LINCOLN TUNNEL — Video of a vehicle zooming through the Lincoln Tunnel, passing several cars and buses, hitting other vehicles and the tunnel walls and eventually spinning around in the tunnel went viral after a February drag racing incident.

The Port Authority Police Department arrested a New Jersey father and son Tuesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exhibit registration, illegal speed contest, reckless driving and careless driving.

Dash camera video from a Corvette allegedly driven by one of the suspects was posted to social media after the Feb. 9 incident in the tunnel's North Tube.

Police issued three summonses to Chadwick Quinones, 25. He fled the scene, but returned shortly afterward and admitted he was involved, officials said.

PAPD opened its investigation back up after they learned Quinones allegedly posted dashcam video of the race to Instagram, police said. Quinones took the video down after detectives asked him about it, but others had reposted it.

Quinones and his father, 44-year-old Fred Ordine, were both arrested as a result of the follow-up investigation. Ordine also allegedly drag raced in the tunnel in a Corvette.

"We are committed to tracking down people who commit this type of reckless behavior and prosecuting them. In doing so, we hope to deter others from doing the same," said Port Authority Police Chief Detective Matthew Wilson.