MANHATTAN — The NYPD is showing more diversity in the ranks, as a Deputy Chief, Deputy Inspector and Director — all people of color — received promotions Tuesday.

“We want our police officers and top ranks to look like the fabric of this city,” said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker.

Tucker, the NYPD’s second in command, tells PIX11 News the department has come a long way from when he first was sworn in as a police trainee in 1969.