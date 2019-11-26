Teens in foster care learn by training rescue dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOBBS FERRY — It's an obedience school like none other.

Rescue dogs hoping to be adopted arrive for their lessons several times a week. Their youth trainers teaching them those commands and socials skills are in a period of growth and development themselves. The teens are learning to hold down a job and build their self-confidence by working towards a mutual goal with another live being.

The bond between man, or in this case, teen and teen's best friend is undeniable. Fourteen-year-old Justin and 18-year-old Kevoy are teaching "new dogs" new tricks three to four times weekly after school.

"We get a treat and try to get their attention, put it to their nose and start teaching them basic skills like sit, watch me and lay down," said Kevoy.

"I like seeing them happy, when they're happy, I'm happy," adds Justin.

On this day, it's three dogs who are bringing smiles to their faces. By their size, they don’t look like puppies, but they are. A trio of rambunctious playful mixed breed pups — siblings affectionately named Larry, Moe and Curly!

Justin and Kevoy are training the dogs and getting them “adoptable." While the canines are being readied for their “furr-ever homes” the teens are gaining important life skills and perhaps learning a little about themselves at the same time.

Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry is a non-profit organization that works with at risk-youth from all over the New York metropolitan area. The children housed on their residential campus are in the foster care system. One of their programs is Work Appreciation for Youth or "WAY WORKS." The program gives teens real career skills. There's a greenhouse, a barbershop and cafe on campus, where they can get certifications to work in those industries. Plus, there is, of course the Kennel.

"Seeing kids leave our program, go to the community, get jobs, continue their education and be productive citizens that's one of the best things we can do," said Vincent Price. "At Children's Village in the Recreation Program we provide sports, arts, music, special events trips, we do a whole lot of exciting things to prepare our kids for life after care." Price is the Director of Recreation at Children's Village.

In the past year, the dog training program at Children's Village has gotten at least 50 dogs ready for adoption.

"A lot of these dogs, we don't know their background and there might be trauma-related there," said Jeanette McManus. "The hard reality is these kids here have also similar trauma in their backgrounds so to see them like grow and learn to trust I think that's really big."

McManus runs the Canine Rescue and Rehab Program. The dogs are from Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in Elmsford, NY. McManus brings the rescue dogs to Children's Village for obedience training and she oversees the teens who are paid an hourly wage as trainers. But for these kids, many of whom have had a tough life filled with adversity, it's so much more than a paid afterschool job, it's a chance at at future.

"It's wonderful to see them grow, it's wonderful to see them develop self-esteem and believe that success is something that can be a part of their lives," said Price. "We work really hard to make sure they have the support that they need so they can be really successful."

The dogs become better socialized and learn basic obedience, making them more attractive to potential adoptive families. A certain irony, as their trainers are in need of love and support themselves. Trainer and dog, both healing through an emotional connection with each other.

"It's a good feeling cause I like to see a dog get a home and they're safe," said Kevoy. When asked what he's learned from the job and the program, Justin responded "to be patient and responsibility is a big thing."