Teen from Gambia gets life saving heart surgery at LI hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSLYN, NY — A teen from Gambia has a lot to the thankful for this Thanksgiving; the 14-year-old, born with a hole in his heart, just had a life-saving procedure done at a Long Island hospital.

Ambrus Correa's congenital heart defect made him too tired to play his favorite sport. He's looking forward to getting to play soccer now.

“After years of suffering from this debilitating condition, Ambrus can finally get some relief from his asthma and gain some weight so that he can be at the top of his game and lead a normal life,” said Dr. Levchuck, who donated his services to perform the life-saving procedure.

Correa and his father will spend Thanksgiving with a sponsor family in the U.S. before returning to Africa where Correa will be reunited with his three brothers and two sisters.