Plane makes emergency landing as pilot suffers fatal heart attack mid-flight

RUSSIA — A passenger plane had to make an emergency landing in Russia after one of its pilots suffered a heart attack and later died.

The Aeroflot flight, which was en route from Moscow to the Black Sea resort of Anapa on Sunday, made an emergency landing at Platov International Airport in Rostov-on-Don, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

An emergency landing was requested after the co-pilot, whose age has not been revealed, began to feel unwell, TASS reported.

The man received medical assistance from doctors on the ground once the plane had landed, but he died on the way to hospital, according to a statement from Aeroflot.

“Everyone at Aeroflot is deeply saddened by our colleague’s death, and we extend our sincere condolences to his friends and loved ones,” said the airline.

Medical tests

A source from the regional emergency services told TASS that the co-pilot’s preliminary cause of death is a heart attack.

Aeroflot added that the pilot had a clean medical history and had passed medical tests the day before the flight, in addition to an examination in the summer.

None of the passengers or other crew on board the plane was hurt during the emergency landing, according to TASS.

In January a commercial Aeroflot flight bound for Moscow made an emergency landing in western Siberia after a drunk passenger tried to hijack the aircraft.

He was later detained and all passengers and crew members disembarked safely in the town of Khanty-Mansiys.

Aeroflot, which was founded in 1923, is one of the world’s oldest airlines; it is owned by the Russian state.