No gas in brooklyn building could ruin Thanksgiving dinner for families

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Cooking Thanksgiving dinner on a hot plate is not possible, says Margie Simmons.

Simmons lives at the Marlboro houses in Gravesend. Simmons says since October 16, her building hasn’t had gas service. Simmons says Thanksgiving is going to be a bust this year and a turkey giveaway recently got her really angry.

“How are you going to give us a free turkey? Do you want me to put a lighter out and melt it and say cook baby cook?” asked Simmons.

Her neighbors are frustrated too. It’s a big building with dozens of families.

“Gas service was turned off for safety in October due a leak on the building piping," National Grid told PIX11 News. "Once the property owner makes the necessary repairs National Grid can restore service.”

Families want to know when the city finish the work. NYCHA tells us Department of Buildings permit was issued and work is starting Monday. Meantime, Simmons will be cooking mac and cheese for Thanksgiving.