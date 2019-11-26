NJ city votes to suspend e-scooter service after teen’s death

ELIZABETH, N.J. — The New Jersey city of Elizabeth’s council has voted unanimously to suspend its e-scooter program with Lime after the death of a 16-year-old rider.

Residents and friends of Nelson Miranda-Gomez, were in attendance at the council meeting and the vote. Miranda-Gomez, 16, died while riding one of the dozens of electric scooters the city of Elizabeth is leasing from Lime Micromobility. The Lime scooter collided with a tow truck at the intersection.

“We’re disappointed that the Elizabeth City Council has decided to suspend the e-scooter pilot program, but we hope to work with city on a revised program,” said Phil Jones, Senior Director for Government Relations at Lime, in a statement. “We remain devastated by the loss of Nelson Gomez and our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time. This tragedy reaffirms our support for safer city infrastructure so that pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and scooter riders can safely share our streets.

“We thank Mayor Bollwage for his leadership in encouraging alternative transportation options for Elizabeth residents, while promoting a safe environment for their use,” Jones added.