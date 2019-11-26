Network of video portal rooms connect people around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the exception of the gold spray paint, from the outside, it looks like an ordinary shipping container, but once you step inside, you’re are transported.

PIX11 News joined other New Yorkers and shared a meal with journalists in Lagos, Nigeria. Over lunch at the Africa Center in Harlem, they discussed the differences in journalism between the two countries, freedom of the press and challenges as news gatherers.

It was a lively discussion between complete strangers and only possible thanks to Amar Bakshi, the founder of Portals and Shared Studios.

“The idea was to use the incredible technology we have at our fingertips to forge meaningful connections and to remind people about the possibility embedded in it,” said Bakshi.

Bakshi said he wanted people to get out of their respective bubbles and learn about a reality that wasn’t their own, coming face to face in a full body experience with someone in an identical portal somewhere far, far away.

“Over the years we’ve connected hundreds of thousands of people and folks around the world have reached out to us. Community members, teachers, students and families who say we want to join the network to showcase that we’re more than just a headline,” explained Bakshi.

Connections can be made with 15 locations across the United States and more than 30 across the world. Bakshi said the experience is as diverse as their sites, such as a refugee camp in Erbil, Iraq, a tech hub in Gaza City, a modern art museum in Mexico City and a community art space in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Portals are used as an educational tool between classrooms, a place to exchange ideas or sometimes simply used to talk. In New York City, permanent sites are set up at The Africa Center in Harlem and Brooklyn’s Navy Yard.

