Midday with Muller: Major e-cig vote, Thanksgiving in motion

Posted 1:27 PM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:54PM, November 26, 2019

Today, a major vote from city council, with flavored e-cigarettes expected to be banned city-wide. Plus, a teen slashed with a machete at a Bronx laundromat in broad daylight. And Thanksgiving feast…on a subway car? Watch Midday with Muller now.

