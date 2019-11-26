Brooklyn man gets 20 years to life for ambush shooting of college student killed at bus stop

BROOKLYN — A man who fired repeatedly at a 27-year-old man in Brooklyn was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison Tuesday for the 2017 murder.

Tavon Diaz, 24, went inside and got a gun after he spotted college student Melquian Anderson on Oct. 25, 2017, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Diaz ambushed Anderson, shooting him from behind. Anderson fell to the ground by a bus stop. Diaz ran toward him and shot him four more times.

“This defendant has now been held accountable for the senseless and tragic murder of Melquian Anderson, who was a college student and was expecting a baby daughter – a young man in the prime of his life, who had everything to live for and who was cherished by his loved ones,” Gonzalez said. “I hope today’s sentencing brings them a small sense of solace.”

Anderson had been working on a bachelor’s degree at John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the time of his death.

Diaz was convicted of second-degree murder on Nov. 7.