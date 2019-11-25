Woman violently robbed while walking home in Queens: police

OZONE PARK, Queens — Police are searching for the group wanted for questioning in connection to a violent robbery in Queens Wednesday evening.

On Nov. 20, a 52-year-old woman was walking home in the vicinity of Rockaway Boulevard and 100th Street in Ozone Park when she was suddenly punched on the side of her head, police said.

When the victim fell to the ground, two people proceeded to take her purse, which contained her cell phone, credit cards and eyeglasses, according to police.

The victim sustained pain to her face, but she refused medical attention.

Police obtained surveillance footage of a group who allegedly tried to sell the victim’s cell phone at a GameStop along Liberty Avenue a short time after the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).