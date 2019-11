Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Television viewers might best remember Sendhil Ramamurthy for his role on NBC's "Heroes," but now the actor has a recurring guest role on The CW's hit superhero series "The Flash."

Ramamurthy stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to chat with Dan and Betty all about his villainous role as Dr. Ramsey Rosso, aka Bloodwork, and what it's like to play the bad guy instead of a hero.