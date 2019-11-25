Teen slashed in arm, neck outside Brooklyn high school: police

Posted 10:43 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, November 25, 2019

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was seriously when he was slashed multiple times during a dispute outside a Brooklyn high school Monday morning, officials said.

According to police, a call came in around 8:45 a.m. for 15-year-old boy slashed in the arm and neck in front of the George Westinghouse Career And Technical Education High School in Downtown Brooklyn.

Authorities said the slashing occurred when there was a dispute that escalated and turned physical.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The boy’s identity is not known and it is unclear if he was a student at the school.

