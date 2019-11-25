Sunset Park building has no gas service, residents say they can’t cook for thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — It’s just days away from Thanksgiving and over fifty families in Brooklyn are speaking out and putting their landlord on notice with the help of city, state leaders, and community groups. They want their gas service for cooking back.

Eulogia Castillo, who lives at 545 46th Street in Sunset Park, said her building hasn't had gas service for two months.

Senator Zellnor Myrie and city leaders Monday morning held a news conference. PIX11 visited Monday afternoon.

Guadalupe Ruiz said us in Spanish that it’s tough not being able to cook for his 2 -year -old son.

“He likes white rice and chicken. It breaks my heart I can’t cook for him,” said Ruiz.

PIX11 reached out the management company

Sharp Management said they are waiting on permits for the city.

“If they did things the right way, I would have gas for Thanksgiving and these families would not have to suffer,” said Aura Mejia, from a community advocacy group Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

Pix11 reached out the city’s Department of Buildings and they are looking into this story.

Sharp Management said restoring the gas quickly is their top priority.

