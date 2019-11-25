Brooklyn families without water day after massive water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — As a new week began Monday, some families in Brooklyn were still stranded without running water, over 24 hours after a massive water main break Sunday morning.

Geysers of water pumped thousands of gallons of water onto the streets of Sunset Parks when the water main break raged for over six hours Sunday morning, originating at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue.

The NYD Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the water had been shut off and the leak was stopped by 11:45 a.m. Sunday, with remaining water draining into the catch basins.

Crews had to shut down three water mains to stop the water flow, then worked through the night to repair the road.

Flooded streets and basements made it hard for residents to get around and impacted local businesses Sunday into Monday.

The DEP tweeted out Sunday evening that residents in southern Brooklyn could see discolored water from the tap as water is turned back on slowly.

Some Sunset Park locals still had no water early Monday morning, telling PIX11's Kirstin Cole they couldn't shower, flush their toilets or get tap water for drinking and cooking.

Due to today’s water main break, residents in southern Brooklyn may see discolored water at the tap. While it is not harmful, residents should run the tap until the water runs clear. DEP crews are opening hydrants to flush any discolored water from the system. — NYC Water (@NYCWater) November 24, 2019

