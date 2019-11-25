Schumer: Airlines must let kids sit with their parents

Posted 7:23 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29AM, November 25, 2019

A girl sits on her toy as travelers walk though the TSA security line at O’Hare International Airport on December 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Sen. Charles Schumer says airlines lack policies assuring children can sit with their parents, despite 2016 legislation requiring the federal Department of Transportation to enact a universal family friendly seating policy.

Schumer said Sunday that recent complaints by parents to the federal agency reveal that children are sometimes seated rows away from their families, even when parents paid extra fees to ensure their kids sit with them.

Schumer said an investigation by Consumer Reports revealed 136 complaints against airlines for separating parents from children as young as 2 years old.

He sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao urging her to establish a policy to keep families together when traveling on commercial aircraft.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.