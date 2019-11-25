Paris Theatre reopens after Netflix signs new lease agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — The Paris Theatre has been saved thanks to a new lease agreement with Netflix.

On Monday, the streaming service announced that it will use 500-plus seat space for special events, screenings and theatrical releases of its films. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"After 71 years, the Paris Theatre has an enduring legacy, and remains the destination for a one-of-a kind movie-going experience," Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers."

The iconic venue is the last single-screen cinema in Manhattan. It first opened in 1948, and originally only played French films.

In August, the establishment next to the Plaza Hotel suddenly shut its doors, causing an outcry from patrons on social media.

The Paris closed once before in the 1990s, so some fans were hopeful when Netflix reopened it earlier this month for a limited run of its new movie "Marriage Story." Now it appears the cinema has been saved once again.