Overturned truck on Gowanus Expressway causes heavy traffic delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — An overturned truck on the Gowanus Expressway caused lane closures and heavy traffic delays Monday morning in Brooklyn.

AIR 11 was over the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler trash hauler on the outbound side of the Gowanus, just before the Fort Hamilton Parkway.

Multiple westbound lanes of the Gowanus are closed approaching Exit 19, near 86th Street in Brooklyn, due to the incident.

Trash debris could be seen spread across multiple lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane, causing extensive backups on in the outbound lanes, heading toward the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.