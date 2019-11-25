Fatal NJ Turnpike crash prompts closure of southbound lanes in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A crash that killed at least one person on the New Jersey Turnpike early Monday morning resulted in lane closures and traffic diversions, potentially causing delays for the morning commute.

According to New Jersey State Police, the multiple-vehicle crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. on the southbound inner roadway, just south of Exit 12 for Carteret-Rahway in Woodbridge Township.

Due to the crash, all inner roadway southbound lanes were closed, with traffic being diverted to the southbound outer roadway, 511NJ reported.

Troopers responded at 1:45 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on the @NJTurnpike south inner roadway MP 94.1, Woodbridge Twp, Middlesex County. One confirmed fatality. No further information available at the moment. — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) November 25, 2019