Fatal NJ Turnpike crash prompts closure of southbound lanes in Woodbridge

Posted 5:53 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00AM, November 25, 2019

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A crash that killed at least one person on the New Jersey Turnpike early Monday morning resulted in lane closures and traffic diversions, potentially causing delays for the morning commute.

According to New Jersey State Police, the multiple-vehicle crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. on the southbound inner roadway, just south of Exit 12 for Carteret-Rahway in Woodbridge Township.

Due to the crash, all inner roadway southbound lanes were closed, with traffic being diverted to the southbound outer roadway, 511NJ reported.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.