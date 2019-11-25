Motivational Monday: Dealing with friends and family during Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — With the holiday season among us, Mel Robbins gives us advice on how to avoid those "turkey triggers" during the Thanksgiving festivities.

Robbins says the main “turkey triggers” at Thanksgiving are drinking, divorce, family judgements, traditions, and ungrateful guests.

She also explains that everyone should avoid the "Three P's" when talking to family and friends: the past, politics and personal life.

How can you avoid family's questions about your dating life? We should just say "I haven't met someone who's good enough for me."