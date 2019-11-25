Midday with Muller: Teen slashed outside Brooklyn high school; NY Waterway ferries pulled from service

Posted 1:02 PM, November 25, 2019, by

NEW YORK — A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was slashed during a dispute outside a Brooklyn high school. Plus, several New York Waterway ferries were pulled from making trips over safety discrepancies. How long will they be out of service? John Muller has the latest.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.