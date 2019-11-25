Man sexually assaults woman working at Queens dance studio: police

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police are looking for a man accused of groping a woman working in a Queens dance studio in late October, officials said.

According to police, on Monday, Oct. 28, just after 6:30 p.m., a woman was working at a dance studio on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City when an unidentified man walked in and started up a conversation with her.

The man proceeded to make sexual comments to the woman and then suddenly grabbed her private area, authorities said.

The woman pushed the man away and out of the studio, officials said. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of a man they’re looking for in connection with the groping.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).