LI HS football team heading to finals without popular coach

NEW ROCHELLE, L.I. — The coaching controversy in the Long Island town of New Rochelle continued Monday.

The decision to bring back the district’s long time football coach is still to be determined, as the team now heads to the state finals.

Louis DiRienzo met with district leaders Monday inside the school administration office to discuss what exactly happened on the day he was reassigned and barred from coaching his team.

The New Rochelle Huguenots head to states Sunday in Syracuse without their popular leader, “Coach D.” On November 13th, DiRienzo allegedly violated school policy by helping a student in some kind of distress leave the high school. That student was one of his family members.

As the board of education discusses DiRienzo’s future, parents of players continue to stand behind their beloved coach, urging the district to bring him back.

Donald Barron’s sons went through the football program. His one son is currently the team captain.

“He’s a leader, he’s teaching these boys how to be men, how to go out and strive for something and work towards their goals,” Barron said.

Following Monday’s meeting with DiRienzo, newly appointed superintendent Doctor Laura Feijoo released a statement.

“The District understands the community is eager for resolution given that the timing of this investigation aligns with the football team’s impressive playoff run. We appreciate Coach DiRienzo’s impact on this team.”

The board of education held a private meeting Monday night to discuss what’s next for DiRienzo. Meanwhile, the football team’s assistant coaches will continue to lead the team to the state final on Sunday in Syracuse.