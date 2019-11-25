Knife found at Newark Airport TSA checkpoint: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — As the Transportation Security Administration predicts this year will be the busiest holiday travel season in the agency’s history, they are also reminding travelers to be aware of items that are prohibited at airport checkpoints.

One man brought his hunting knife to Newark Liberty International Airport Monday morning, a TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted.

“#Thanksgiving week, means airports are super busy. It’s just one more reason you should not bring prohibited items to #TSA checkpoints. A guy brought this hunting knife to @EWRairport this morning. C’mon man, you’re slowing down the line and ticking off fellow travelers,” Farbstein tweeted with an image of the knife next to a 12-inch ruler to reference its size.

Farbstein cautioned those traveling that prohibited items found will slow down TSA lines, which will cause chain reactions and delays for others.

#Thanksgiving week, means airports are super busy. It's just one more reason that you should not bring prohibited items to #TSA checkpoints. A guy brought this hunting knife to @EWRairport this morning. C'mon man, you're slowing down the line and ticking off fellow travelers. pic.twitter.com/EErJoYoh3r — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) November 25, 2019

AAA is expecting this year to have the second-highest number of travelers in at least a decade. The organization is predicting an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to last year, with most people driving to their destination thanks to lower gas prices.

Wednesday is expected to have the most traffic congestion. Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Houston and San Francisco could see more than three times their norms.

CNN contributed to this report.